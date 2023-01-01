Kulturbanken Galleri

Local artist Eva Arnesen designed the Nobel Peace Prize diploma that was awarded to Jody Williams and the campaign to ban landmines. Arnesen's paintings evoke the colours of the region, from the Northern Lights to the bright palette of summer, and you can see her work in this gallery in the town centre.

The handsome pair of carved and silvered polar bears on Rådhus Plass, and the sealskin chairs in the Royal & Ancient Polar Bear Society museum, were fashioned by her husband, woodcarver Knut Arnesen.