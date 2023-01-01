Fisheries Museum

Housed in a series of wonky wharfside warehouses dating from the 18th century, this museum delves into the industry that sustained Bergen (along with the rest of Norway) for much of its history: fishing. The collection is wide-ranging, covering cod fishing, sealing and whaling, with vintage equipment such as antique divers' helmets and some disturbing-looking harpoons.

The museum's buildings are linked by covered bridges, once used to store stockfish.

Entry to the museum is included with a ticket to the Hanseatic Museum. A half-hourly shuttle bus runs to the museum, or you can catch the Beffen ferry, which is free if you have a valid Hanseatic Museum ticket, otherwise it's adult/child 65/35kr.