This small rural community at the base of Volcán Mombacho is part of the UCA community-tourism project. It offers guided trips through organic coffee farms, horseback rides to San Juan de Oriente and walks to Mombacho. It's a 1km walk from where the bus drops you on the Granada–Nandaime road; contact UCA’s Granada office by phone for more details.

A concerted effort has been made to preserve the art of traditional handicrafts here; look for young artisans selling their work.