Catarina’s main claim to fame offers views across the startling blue waters of Laguna de Apoyo to Granada and Lago de Nicaragua all the way to Ometepe. This spot is rumored to have been the favourite place to meditate of a youthful Augusto C Sandino (Nicaraguan revolutionary who rebelled again the US), though don't come with expectations of peace and quiet, since the mirador comes with its own attendant circus of marimba players, street-food sellers and pony rides.

There’s a half-hour trail to the water, with excellent views.