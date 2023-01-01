Aguas Agrias – La Nanda Community

This rural community, just south of Mombacho volcano, is an off-the-beaten-path destination where local guides lead hikes through a traditional plantation. The volcanic landscape, dotted with a series of lagoons – some of which you can swim in – makes for an interesting excursion. If driving from Granada, turn left at the Monte Verde entrance; follow the first road for 12km.

Lunch is available on-site for US$5.

The community is run by the UCA Tierra y Agua (Union of Cooperative Agriculturalists). Transport here is tricky – contact UCA for details.