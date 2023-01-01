Awas & Raiti Pura

Take the path opposite the church due west along the paved road through the savanna and, after 30 minutes, you will reach the humble Miskito fishing communities of Raiti Pura and Awas. The grassy shore here is perfect for a picnic, and a lovely sunset can be seen. The water is perfect for swimming too. You can also make the journey by bike; Queen Lobster Tours rents bikes for US$1 per hour.

If you do travel to Awas, be very wary of a tout named Orlando, who is well known locally for manipulating visitors into paying money for unsolicited tours.