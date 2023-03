This reforestation and ecotourism project near Pueblo Nuevo is set in lush gardens surrounded by jungle. There are a number of hiking trails and a lookout tower above the forest canopy. Visitors can also get involved in the reforestation process by planting trees. It's a 2km walk from Pueblo Nuevo.

Accommodations are available in the reserve in a solar-powered wooden lodge. A second lodge was nearing completion in 2018.