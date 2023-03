Pronounced 'Claw Key' by locals, this slender crescent of white sand is covered with soaring coconut palms. It’s also home to an unfinished three-story concrete building that was destined to be a private pad for a wealthy American until the community called in the authorities, because the beach is a prime hawksbill-nesting ground. The island is now set aside for community tourism use and is usually visited by day-trippers from Pearl Lagoon.