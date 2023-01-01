Reserva Silvestre Greenfields

This privately managed, 284-hectare wildlife reserve near the village of Kukra Hill has tracts of both mangroves and jungle, and offers a variety of activities including canoeing, swimming and hiking. Advanced reservations are essential. Kukra Hill is a 30-minute boat ride from the Muelle Municipal in Bluefields. Return transport from the village to the reserve, if you're not staying overnight, costs US$10 per visitor.

There's a basic cabaña (single/double US$30/50) and a more comfortable bungalow (US$100) at the reserve. Accommodation prices include kitchen access and round-trip boat transport between the reserve and Kukra Hill.