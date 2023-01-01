Across the bay, the port of El Bluff is nestled at the point of a long sliver of land where the Caribbean Sea rushes into Bahía de Bluefields. There is not much to see in the town, but the enormous oil tanks and shipping tankers are cool if you like a certain industrialized tropical setting.

To the north of the town, there is a long beach that, while not particularly attractive, is clean enough and sure beats plunging into the polluted lagoon. On weekends there are sometimes a couple of huts selling food and cold beer.