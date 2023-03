This large island with a long and spectacular beach once hosted the family paradise of a young New Zealand millionaire. However, following a series of disputes with the local community, this is now an eerie ruin – all that's left is the pool (now a fearsome mosquito breeding ground) and the stilts the hotel was built on. It's assigned to the local community, who bring tourists here.

Visiting the island is a spooky experience, as the whole place looks like it was hit by a devastating hurricane.