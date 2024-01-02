There’s nothing like live music to lift spirits, stir emotions and make you feel fully alive.

The 2023 year in concerts delivered thrills, crowds and billions in revenue thanks to blockbuster tours from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen and other major acts – and the new year promises just as much music, fan love, crowd favorites and experiences that just might become lifetime memories.

Here are ten concert tours you won’t want to miss in 2024.

Gen-Z superstar Olivia Rodrigo will be packing arenas all over on her Guts World Tour © Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour

She’s had numerous number-one singles. Her debut tour sold out venues nationwide. Many consider her to be the breakout singer-songwriter of Gen Z. And she’s only 20 years old. After the release of her smash sophomore album, Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road for her Guts World Tour – kicking off in Palm Springs in February before concluding in LA in the summer. No “Drivers License” required to see her perform “All-American Bitch” live – just come prepared to sing along with thousands of other superfans.

Where to get tickets: Tickets sold out within minutes of going on sale on Ticketmaster last fall. Check StubHub for resale availability.

Performing live, Bad Bunny never disappoints © Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted Tour

Can anything stop this reggaeton superstar? Bad Bunny has ascended to the top of the music scene worldwide by staying true to himself and, after limiting his live appearances in recent years, he will hit arenas nationwide with a new tour that’s both spectacular and intimate. Celebrating his most recent album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow), the show will take fans on a musical journey across his career, focusing on his trap roots with explorations of such other styles as rock, merengue, hip-hop and EDM. Expect bangers – and explicit lyrics – aplenty.

Where to get tickets: Resale tickets for venues nationwide are available on Ticketmaster.

Rock out to the pop-punk sounds of Blink-182, live © Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Blink-182: One More Time

It’s hard to resist the pop-punk sound of trio Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, whose latest tour will continue to bring the winning musical formula around the country and the world this summer. Blink-182 fans can expect familiar favorites like “All the Small Things” as well as new tracks from their latest album, the trio’s first in a decade.

Where to get tickets: You can find tickets to this stadium and arena tour on Ticketmaster.

There’s heavy metal. And then there’s Metallica © Paul Bergen / ANP / AFP via Getty Images

Metallica: M72 World Tour

There’s heavy metal – and then there’s Metallica. After selling out stadiums on multiple continents, this one-of-a-kind act brings thrashing intensity and hard-rock back to the US for a series of dates in late summer. This is one of those bands you’ll be able to brag about having seen live – and you might consider seeing them more than once, too, for no two set lists on the tour are the same. After all, they’ll never stop. They’ll never quit. They’re Metallica.

Where to get tickets: Check Ticketmaster for remaining availability.

Alanis Morissette’s anthems will delight concertgoers of all ages © Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images

Alanis Morissette: The Triple Moon Tour

There’s nothing “Ironic” about it: Alanis Morissette is hitting the road this summer, taking her earnest anthems and stellar voice to audiences across the country. As icing on this tasty rock-’n’-roll cake, the star will be joined on the road by hall-of-famers Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Gen-X fans of Morissette’s seminal Jagged Little Pill won’t to miss this tour. They might even want to bring their daughters.

Where to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster to find an Alanis show near you.

Drake: It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as a What?

Having returned to the road with 50 sold-out shows in 2023, the multiplatinum artist, killer rapper and Canada-born consummate showman is setting out again in 2024, sharing the bill on most dates with fellow hip-hop luminary J Cole. Drake’s shows are famously high-energy, with the star delivering his signature mix of vocals and rhymes, and including hits from “Best I Ever Had” to “First Person Shooter.” Here’s the chance for fans to see how far Drake has come. And he’s only just begun.

Where to get tickets: Tickets are in high demand. Check resale availability on Ticketmaster.

Have The Stones still got it after 60+ years on the road? Buy a ticket to their summer stadium shows to see for yourself © Soeren Stache / picture alliance via Getty Images

The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Tour

Have The Stones still got it? To judge from the stadium shows that continue to sell out into the band’s seventh decade on the road, we reckon so. Ronnie, Keith and Mick know how to deliver excitement, as they pound the stage and deliver their catalog of irresistible classics, from “Satisfaction” to “Gimme Shelter” to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” If you haven’t seen them live, you should, even if just once.

Where to get tickets: Buy tickets to the 14-date stadium tour on Ticketmaster.

Nicki Minaj’s outrageous style and one-of-a-kind beats are even better live © Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2 World Tour

With her signature over-the-top style and mile-a-minute rap beats, this hip-hop supernova is stepping out on the road for a tour that will take her from coast to coast, then across the Atlantic to Europe. Expect a major spectacle, new hits from her Pink Friday 2 album (her fifth), and plenty of chart-topping favorites, including “Starships,” “Super Bass” and “Anaconda.”

Where to get tickets: Go to Ticketmaster to snap up any remaining seats.

In 2024, Latin legend Pitbull is sharing a bill with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin © Andrew Chin / Getty Images

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin: The Trilogy Tour

If you love Latin music in all its variety, you won’t want to miss this trio of superstars sharing the stage. Continuing through March 2024, crooner Enrique Iglesias, Miami-born rapper Pitbull and pop heartthrob Ricky Martin are taking their act across the country – delighting fans with a supersize, four-hour show featuring plenty of pizzazz and chart-toppers galore. Come for “Don’t Stop the Party,” stay for “Tonight (I’m Loving You)” and end on a high note with “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” Just don’t try to resist moving your hips to all the hits.

Where to get tickets: Score seats to this triple act on Ticketmaster.

This spring, Eddie Redmayne will be lighting up Broadway as the Emcee in “Cabaret” © Mason Poole

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub on Broadway

If you need a dose of intimate yet high-octane live theater in between all the nights at the arena, you can’t do better than this hit, coming to New York fresh from London’s West End. Set in decadent, dangerous, fabulous pre-Nazi Berlin, this classic Kander and Ebb musical gets an immersive new production that makes the music livelier, the ambiance more vivid and the dramatic stakes even higher than at your typical Broadway show. Eddie Redmayne reprises his award-winning turn as the all-knowing Emcee, your host and guide to an unforgettable evening indeed.

Where to get tickets: Tickets to Cabaret are available on SeatGeek.