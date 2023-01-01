This excellent art gallery is housed in a spectacular modern building on the edge of the village beside the heritage splendour of the former Hotel Titirangi. Rotating exhibitions and installations are sourced both from NZ and internationally, and the curator's remit could stretch from photography and sculpture to mixed media or video. The gallery also features a small shop selling interesting jewellery, pottery and gifts. Check the website for upcoming exhibitions.
Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery
Auckland Region
Share