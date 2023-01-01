As well as providing information on the 250km of trails within Waitakere Ranges Regional Park, this impressive centre features Māori carvings and spectacular views. The carvings at the entrance depict the ancestors of the Kawerau iwi. A 1.6km nature trail opposite the centre leads visitors past labelled native species, including mature kauri. On the ground floor, the 12-minute Dawn to Dusk video offers an informative overview.

Book here for several basic campsites (adult/child $8/4) within the park.