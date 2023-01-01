Parents bring their children to this picturesque park for the popular playground. It’s a pleasant picnic spot and a good place to get acquainted with pukeko (swamp hens), ducks and pushy geese. This coastal lake was formed by a confluence of lava flows, where more than 4 million litres of spring water bubble up into the central lake daily. From the city, catch any bus heading west via Great North Rd (adult/child $5.50/3). By car, take the Western Springs exit from the North Western Motorway.

Until 1902 this was Auckland’s main water supply.