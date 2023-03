This technology boffin's paradise is spread over two sites and 19 hectares. At the Great North Rd site look out for former Prime Minister Helen Clark’s Honda 50 motorbike and the pioneer village. The Meola Rd site features the Aviation Display Hall with rare military and commercial planes. The two are linked by a vintage tram (free with admission, $1 otherwise), which passes Western Springs park and the zoo. It’s a fun kids’ ride whether you visit MOTAT or not.