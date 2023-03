Every gold-rush town needs a still, and Reefton's got a goodie in the form of this operation that makes use of foraged botanicals and spring water sourced from the surrounding mountains. Book an hour-long tour or call in for a free tasting of its signature firewater, including the excellent Little Biddy gin, Wild Rain vodka, and Tayberry and Blueberry liqueurs. You'll have to wait a few years for the whisky.