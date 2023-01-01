Located within Lewis Pass Scenic Reserve, Marble Hill is home to one of NZ's most beautiful DOC camping grounds – a row of sites tucked into beech forest, overlooking a grassy meadow and encircled by snow-capped mountains.

This special place represents a landmark victory for NZ’s conservation movement. Back in the 1970s, this significant forest was saved from the chop by a 341,159-signature petition known as the ‘Maruia Declaration’, which played a part in the Department of Conservation's establishment in 1987.

A more concrete feature of the reserve is Evison’s Wall. A highly unsuccessful geological experiment begun in 1964, the 24m-long wall was built along the Alpine Fault to establish how the fault was moving. Such measuring methods have clearly been superseded, so now it’s just a straight-as-a-die wall in an out-of-the-way place.

For a spot of exercise, head out on the Lake Daniell Track. You don’t have to go all the way – it’s four to six hours return – but even a short foray will reveal all sorts of native flora, such as matagouri, mistletoe and sweet-smelling beech trees.