Formerly the Blackball Hilton

Blackball's major talking point is this century-old pub, once known as the Dominion. When it was renamed in the 1990s, a certain global hotel chain got antsy – hence the addition of 'formerly' to its name. These days it's something of a shrine to the Labour movement, proudly bedecked in old trade-union banners, posters and portraits of significant politicians. Call in for a beer or pub meal and take some time to peruse the walls.

Upstairs, the off-fashioned pub-style rooms (all sharing bathrooms) are simple but well maintained.