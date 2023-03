Good fun for kids and young-at-heart travellers, Shantytown is a recreated 1860s gold-mining town, 10km south of Greymouth. Peer inside a church, a tavern, a hospital and a Chinese encampment, all painstakingly crafted to evoke the spirit of the era. Take cheesy souvenir pics in period costume and try gold-panning ($7), but the highlight is a steam train ride into the bush (five to seven daily, last departure 4pm).