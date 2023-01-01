Serene Lake Māhinapua lies 10km southwest of Hokitika, screened from SH6 by its surrounding forest. The scenic reserve, gazetted in 1907, has a picnic area and DOC campsite that bask in mountain views, and the shallow water is warm enough for a paddle. There are several short walks (an hour return or less) signposted along the shore.

The starting point of the Mahinapua Walkway is on SH6, 8km south of Hokitika. It's an easy four- to five-hour return walk (6km each way) following an old logging tramway to Woodstock Rimu Rd, with a short spur track connecting to the lake.