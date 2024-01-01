Hokitika Museum

The West Coast

LoginSave

Housed in the gorgeous, recently strengthened Carnegie Building (1908), this museum has displays on greenstone, gold mining, history and whitebait fishing.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lake Kaniere

    Lake Kaniere

    12.39 MILES

    Lying at the heart of a 7000-hectare scenic reserve, 18km southeast of Hokitika, beautiful Lake Kaniere is 8km long, 2km wide, up to 195m deep, and…

  • Hokitika Gorge

    Hokitika Gorge

    16.59 MILES

    Water this turqouise doesn't come easily. Half a million years of glacial movement sculpted Hokitika's ravine; the rock 'flour' ground over millennia…

  • Lake Māhinapua

    Lake Māhinapua

    6.08 MILES

    Serene Lake Māhinapua lies 10km southwest of Hokitika, screened from SH6 by its surrounding forest. The scenic reserve, gazetted in 1907, has a picnic…

  • Shantytown

    Shantytown

    16.94 MILES

    Good fun for kids and young-at-heart travellers, Shantytown is a recreated 1860s gold-mining town, 10km south of Greymouth. Peer inside a church, a tavern…

  • Monteith’s Brewing Co

    Monteith’s Brewing Co

    22.15 MILES

    The original Monteith's brewhouse is the HQ for this nationally famous beer brand: glossy and a wee bit corporate, but it delivers a high-quality…

  • Glowworm Dell

    Glowworm Dell

    0.99 MILES

    At nightfall, bring a torch (or grope your way) into this grotto on the northern edge of town, signposted off SH6. The dell is an easy opportunity to…

  • Sunset Point

    Sunset Point

    0.42 MILES

    A visit to Sunset Point is a quintessential Hokitika experience: watch the day's light fade away, observe whitebaiters casting nets, munch fish and chips,…

  • Left Bank Art Gallery

    Left Bank Art Gallery

    22.61 MILES

    A wide community of West Coast artists is represented in this former bank, which displays contemporary NZ prints, paintings, photographs, jewellery and…

View more attractions

Nearby The West Coast attractions

1. Clock Tower

0.13 MILES

Iconic only to West Coast locals, Hokitika's attractive clock tower was unveiled in 1903 to commemorate King Edward VII's coronation and to memorialise…

2. National Kiwi Centre

0.17 MILES

Tiptoe through the darkened kiwi house to watch the birds rummage for tasty insects, or stare a tuatara – a reptile unchanged for 150 million years – in…

3. St Mary's Catholic Church

0.26 MILES

This handsome Catholic church, completed in 1928, could only be admired from the outside when we passed through, due to earthquake-strengthening…

4. Sunset Point

0.42 MILES

A visit to Sunset Point is a quintessential Hokitika experience: watch the day's light fade away, observe whitebaiters casting nets, munch fish and chips,…

5. Glowworm Dell

0.99 MILES

At nightfall, bring a torch (or grope your way) into this grotto on the northern edge of town, signposted off SH6. The dell is an easy opportunity to…

6. Lake Māhinapua

6.08 MILES

Serene Lake Māhinapua lies 10km southwest of Hokitika, screened from SH6 by its surrounding forest. The scenic reserve, gazetted in 1907, has a picnic…

7. Lake Kaniere

12.39 MILES

Lying at the heart of a 7000-hectare scenic reserve, 18km southeast of Hokitika, beautiful Lake Kaniere is 8km long, 2km wide, up to 195m deep, and…

8. Goldfields Heritage Centre

14.59 MILES

The community-run Goldfields Heritage Centre harks back to Ross's shiny years, with displays and dioramas on gold mining, a scale model of the town, and…