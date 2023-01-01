National Kiwi Centre

Tiptoe through the darkened kiwi house to watch the birds rummage for tasty insects, or stare a tuatara – a reptile unchanged for 150 million years – in its beady eyes. There's also a pond where you can catch-and-return crayfish and a large tank full of giant eels, the oldest of which is thought to be over 120 years old.

Time your visit for eel feeding time (10am, noon and 3pm) when you can hold out scraps of meat for these slithery critters to grab from a pair of tongs (or your bare hands, if you dare).