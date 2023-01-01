Lying at the heart of a 7000-hectare scenic reserve, 18km southeast of Hokitika, beautiful Lake Kaniere is 8km long, 2km wide, up to 195m deep, and freezing cold (as you'll discover if you swim). You can camp or picnic at Hans Bay, peer at Dorothy Falls (4km south of the campground), or undertake one of numerous walks, ranging from the 15-minute Canoe Cove Walk to the seven-hour return gut-buster up Mt Tuhua.

The historic Kaniere Water Race Walkway (3½ hours one-way) forms part of the West Coast Wilderness Trail.

Note: the road from Hans Bay to Dorothy Falls is narrow and unsealed, and hence not suitable for motorhomes.