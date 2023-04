For a true taste of the region’s gold-mining past, swing into this former mine, 3km north of Charleston. You'll get a friendly primer on the 1860s mining days and then be left to explore mining tunnels and railway tracks on a short bush walk, goggling at Charleston's last remaining waterwheel and stamping battery along the way. If you're staying in the area, reserve a spot on a night-time glowworm tour (adult/child $25/5).