About 1km south of Stratford on SH3, the Taranaki Pioneer Village is a 4-hectare outdoor museum housing 40 historic buildings, many dating back to the early 1850s. It’s a safe pastiche of bygone days...but it's actually a little spooky! The Pioneer Express Train is a good way to see it if your feet need a break ($5 or $3 with entry fee). There's a cafe here, too.

