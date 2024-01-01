Taranaki Aviation, Transport & Technology Museum

New Plymouth

Around 9km south of New Plymouth is this roadside museum, with ramshackle, interactive displays of old planes, trains, automobiles and general household miscellany. Run by volunteer enthusiasts, the collection is always growing, thanks to donations. Play pilot in the cockpit of the Harvard plane.

