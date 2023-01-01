Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre

This two-headed artistic beast is arguably NZ's best regional art gallery, presenting contemporary – and often experimental and provocative – local and international shows. 'Great art goes 50-50 with great architecture' – so said NZ artist Len Lye (1901–80), to whom the shimmering Len Lye Centre is dedicated. It's an interlocking facade of tall, mirror-clad concrete flutes, with internal galleries linked by ramps housing Lye's works – kinetic, noisy and surprising. There's also a cinema here, plus regular kids' art sessions. Essential viewing!