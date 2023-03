About 1km offshore, these rugged islets (Ngā Motu in Māori) are eroded volcanic remnants, offering refuge for 10,000 sea birds and a colony of NZ fur seals. Most seals come here from June to October, but some stay year-round. Visibility can reach up to 20m in summer and autumn, making this a popular diving spot. The i-SITE can advise on kayak hire, or you can take a tour.