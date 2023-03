Adjoining Pukekura Park, Brooklands Park is home to the Bowl of Brooklands, a world-class natural amphitheatre and sound-shell that hosts the annual WOMAD festival and old-school rockers like Fleetwood Mac; the talent is separated from the rabid fans by a little lake. Park highlights include a 2000-year-old puriri tree, some colossal Monterrey and Norfolk Island pines, a 300-variety rhododendron dell and the farmy (and free!) Brooklands Zoo.