Tawhiti Museum

Taranaki & Whanganui

LoginSave

The quirky Tawhiti Museum houses a collection of exhibits, dioramas and creepily lifelike human figures modelled on people from the region. A large collection of tractors pays homage to the area's rural heritage; there's also a bush railway and a 'Traders & Whalers' boat ride (extra charges for both). It’s near the corner of Tawhiti Rd, 4km north of town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • KD's Elvis Presley Museum

    KD's Elvis Presley Museum

    2.13 MILES

    Elvis lives! At least he does at Kevin D Wasley's astonishing museum, which houses more than 10,000 of the King’s records and a mind-blowing collection of…

  • Waihi Beach

    Waihi Beach

    4.49 MILES

    You can access Waihi Beach by turning into Denby Rd and descending the steep gravel track from the carpark. At low tide you can walk to Ohawe Beach (or do…

  • Taranaki Pioneer Village

    Taranaki Pioneer Village

    14.63 MILES

    About 1km south of Stratford on SH3, the Taranaki Pioneer Village is a 4-hectare outdoor museum housing 40 historic buildings, many dating back to the…

  • Museum of South Taranaki

    Museum of South Taranaki

    15.41 MILES

    In little drive-through Pātea, 27km south of Hāwera, this creative museum does its impressive new timber facade and Māori maihi (entrance bargeboards)…

  • Hāwera Water Tower

    Hāwera Water Tower

    2.06 MILES

    The austere, 55m-tall Hāwera Water Tower is one of few noteworthy attractions in quiet Hāwera. Grab the key from the neighbouring i-SITE, ascend the 215…

  • Fun Ho! National Toy Museum

    Fun Ho! National Toy Museum

    28.99 MILES

    Inglewood’s cute toy museum exhibits (and sells) old-fashioned sand-cast toys. It doubles as the local visitor information centre. Everybody shout, 'Fun…

  • Percy Thomson Gallery

    Percy Thomson Gallery

    15.84 MILES

    Right next door to Stratford i-SITE, this progressive community gallery (named after a former mayor) displays eclectic local, regional and national art…

View more attractions

Nearby Taranaki & Whanganui attractions

1. Hāwera Water Tower

2.06 MILES

The austere, 55m-tall Hāwera Water Tower is one of few noteworthy attractions in quiet Hāwera. Grab the key from the neighbouring i-SITE, ascend the 215…

2. KD's Elvis Presley Museum

2.13 MILES

Elvis lives! At least he does at Kevin D Wasley's astonishing museum, which houses more than 10,000 of the King’s records and a mind-blowing collection of…

3. Waihi Beach

4.49 MILES

You can access Waihi Beach by turning into Denby Rd and descending the steep gravel track from the carpark. At low tide you can walk to Ohawe Beach (or do…

4. Taranaki Pioneer Village

14.63 MILES

About 1km south of Stratford on SH3, the Taranaki Pioneer Village is a 4-hectare outdoor museum housing 40 historic buildings, many dating back to the…

5. Museum of South Taranaki

15.41 MILES

In little drive-through Pātea, 27km south of Hāwera, this creative museum does its impressive new timber facade and Māori maihi (entrance bargeboards)…

6. Percy Thomson Gallery

15.84 MILES

Right next door to Stratford i-SITE, this progressive community gallery (named after a former mayor) displays eclectic local, regional and national art…

7. Fun Ho! National Toy Museum

28.99 MILES

Inglewood’s cute toy museum exhibits (and sells) old-fashioned sand-cast toys. It doubles as the local visitor information centre. Everybody shout, 'Fun…