The quirky Tawhiti Museum houses a collection of exhibits, dioramas and creepily lifelike human figures modelled on people from the region. A large collection of tractors pays homage to the area's rural heritage; there's also a bush railway and a 'Traders & Whalers' boat ride (extra charges for both). It’s near the corner of Tawhiti Rd, 4km north of town.
Tawhiti Museum
Taranaki & Whanganui
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.13 MILES
Elvis lives! At least he does at Kevin D Wasley's astonishing museum, which houses more than 10,000 of the King’s records and a mind-blowing collection of…
4.49 MILES
You can access Waihi Beach by turning into Denby Rd and descending the steep gravel track from the carpark. At low tide you can walk to Ohawe Beach (or do…
14.63 MILES
About 1km south of Stratford on SH3, the Taranaki Pioneer Village is a 4-hectare outdoor museum housing 40 historic buildings, many dating back to the…
15.41 MILES
In little drive-through Pātea, 27km south of Hāwera, this creative museum does its impressive new timber facade and Māori maihi (entrance bargeboards)…
2.06 MILES
The austere, 55m-tall Hāwera Water Tower is one of few noteworthy attractions in quiet Hāwera. Grab the key from the neighbouring i-SITE, ascend the 215…
28.99 MILES
Inglewood’s cute toy museum exhibits (and sells) old-fashioned sand-cast toys. It doubles as the local visitor information centre. Everybody shout, 'Fun…
15.84 MILES
Right next door to Stratford i-SITE, this progressive community gallery (named after a former mayor) displays eclectic local, regional and national art…
