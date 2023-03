The main drawcard in Moeraki is this collection of large spherical boulders, scattered along a beautiful stretch of beach like a young giant's discarded marbles. They're just off SH1, 1km north of the Moeraki turn-off.

An overpriced cafe charges $2 to access the boulders from their perch above, but you can reach them along the beach for free from the end of Moeraki Boulders Rd – continue straight after you cross the train tracks. Try to time your visit with low tide.