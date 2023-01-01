Victorian Precinct

Consisting of only a couple of blocks centred on Harbour and Tyne Sts, this atmospheric enclave has some of NZ’s best-preserved Victorian commercial buildings. Descend on a dark and foggy night and it's downright Dickensian. It's also ground zero for all that is hip, cool and freaky in Ōamaru, and one of the best places to window shop on the entire South Island.

Wander around during the day and you'll discover antiquarian bookshops, antique stores, galleries, vintage clothing shops, artist studios and artisan bookbinders.

The precinct is at its liveliest on Sunday when the excellent Ōamaru farmers market is in full swing, the steam train is running, and artisans are busy in their studios.