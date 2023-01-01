Discover an alternative past – or maybe a quirky version of the future – at this fascinating art project celebrating steampunk culture. Ancient machines wheeze and splutter, and the industrial detritus of the last century or so is repurposed and reimagined to creepy effect. Bring a $2 coin to fire up the sparking, space-age locomotive out the front.

The brainchild of artists Don Patterson, Jac Grenfell and Brian de Geest in 2011, at this whimsical workshop you can play the Metagalactic Pipe Organ of extraterrestrial sounds, and visit the Portal, an infinity light chamber. You are allowed to touch everything and photography is encouraged.