Nobel Prize–nominated writer Janet Frame (1924–2004) grew up in this simple suburban home and drew on her time here to write her three acclaimed autobiographies, To the Is-Land (1982), An Angel at My Table (1984) and The Envoy from Mirror City (1984). Frame's typewriter is here, as is her writing desk.

Curator Lynley Caldwell provides and warm and thoughtful insight into the house and the writer, whose life was filled with at least as much tragedy as joy.