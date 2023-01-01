Whitestone City

Ōamaru's heyday is brought to life by costumed guides inside this 1882 grain store – and you too can don vintage costumes (adult/child $20/10) and get some shots of yourself dining at a Victorian table. Stroll through the replica Victorian streetscape, visit the schoolroom complete with slates, play old-fashioned games in the dimly lit saloon, and take a ride on the pièce de résistance – a penny-farthing carousel. Art-house movies are shown in the theatre – check the website for details.