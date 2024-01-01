Lookout Point

Dunedin & Otago

This small park offers a nice view over Ōamaru, with the ocean to the east and the snow-capped peaks of the Southern Alps to the west.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Observation area of Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony in New Zealand.

    Blue Penguin Colony

    0.38 MILES

    Every evening the tykes from the Ōamaru blue penguin colony surf in and wade ashore, heading to their nests in an old stone quarry near the waterfront…

  • Old building in the Victorian Precinct of Oamaru.

    Victorian Precinct

    0.52 MILES

    Consisting of only a couple of blocks centred on Harbour and Tyne Sts, this atmospheric enclave has some of NZ’s best-preserved Victorian commercial…

  • An old train at Steampunk HQ, which portrays an industrial version of steampunk in the coastal town of Oamaru.

    Steampunk HQ

    0.6 MILES

    Discover an alternative past – or maybe a quirky version of the future – at this fascinating art project celebrating steampunk culture. Ancient machines…

  • Grainstore Gallery

    Grainstore Gallery

    0.54 MILES

    Crammed with weird theatrical sculpture, papier-mâché masks and vintage curiosities, this former Victorian grain store houses an ever-changing cornucopia…

  • YELLOW-EYED PENGUINS ON ROCKS

    Yellow-Eyed Penguin Colony

    0.84 MILES

    Larger and much rarer than their little blue cousins, yellow-eyed penguins waddle ashore at Bushy Beach in the late afternoon from a day of fishing. In…

  • Thames Street

    Thames Street

    0.8 MILES

    Oamaru’s main drag owes its expansive girth to the need to accommodate the minimum turning circle of a bullock cart. The town's grand pretensions reached…

  • Maerewhenua Māori Rock Painting Site

    Maerewhenua Māori Rock Painting Site

    22.18 MILES

    Sheltered by an impressive limestone overhang with amazing views over the valley, this site contains charcoal-and-ochre paintings dating to before the…

  • North Otago Museum

    North Otago Museum

    0.78 MILES

    This weighty museum plans to reopen after renovation in March 2020. The new space will house Waitaki Taonga (the Willetts Collection), one of the most…

