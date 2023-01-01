A kingdom of shiny chrome lies beyond the doors of Transport World, touted as the largest private automotive museum on the planet. Across 15,000 sq metres of warehouse space you'll find classic cars, hulking tractors and vintage petrol pumps (even the bathrooms are on theme). Kids' play areas, a miniature movie theatre, displays of fashions of yesteryear and a great cafe round out Transport World as a crowd-pleaser, rather than just one for the petrolheads.

Revved up for more? Smaller museum Classic Motorcycle Mecca holds a collection of bikes, while Dig This puts you behind the controls of a bulldozer to dig ditches, stack tyres and smash cars.

A 'Turbo Pass' (adult/child $48/28) grants access to both Transport World and Classic Motorcycle Mecca.