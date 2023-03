Stretching over 24 hectares, this beautiful park includes landscaped gardens fringed by an expanse of native bush, plus a children's playground and duck pond. Sadly the centrepiece, an elegant 1925 Georgian-style mansion, is off-limits to visitors while it undergoes earthquake-strengthening work.

When (and if) a solution is found to fortify the mansion to meet safety standards, you'll be able to visit the 1951-founded gallery within, which features works by many prominent NZ artists.