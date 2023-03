Salty tales whisper from the portholes, driftwood and barnacle-clung planks displayed at Bluff's small museum by the container port. The best part is clambering aboard the Monica and posing at the control of this 1909 oystering boat, though steam and pump engines (which clank to action at the touch of a button) come a close second.

The museum also houses interesting displays on Bluff history and on the annual tītī (muttonbird) harvest, an important tradition for local Māori.