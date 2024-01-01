A steep sealed road leads up to the top of 265m Bluff Hill (Motupōhue), where a path spirals up to a lookout. Various walking tracks head up here, including the Foveaux Walkway to Stirling Point and Ocean Beach. If the wind isn't threatening to sweep you off your feet, stop to read the information panels along the way.
