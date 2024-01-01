Bluff Hill

Fiordland & Southland

LoginSave

A steep sealed road leads up to the top of 265m Bluff Hill (Motupōhue), where a path spirals up to a lookout. Various walking tracks head up here, including the Foveaux Walkway to Stirling Point and Ocean Beach. If the wind isn't threatening to sweep you off your feet, stop to read the information panels along the way.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Parrot on Ulva Island, New Zealand.

    Ulva Island

    23.65 MILES

    A tiny paradise covering only 269 hectares, Ulva Island / Te Wharawhara is a great place to see lots of native birds. Established as a bird sanctuary in…

  • Colorful heavy vintage truck collection in the Bill Richardson Transport World Museum in Invercargill, South Island, New Zealand.

    Transport World

    14.33 MILES

    A kingdom of shiny chrome lies beyond the doors of Transport World, touted as the largest private automotive museum on the planet. Across 15,000 sq metres…

  • Te Hikoi Southern Journey

    Te Hikoi Southern Journey

    23.92 MILES

    Oh, that all small-town museums could be this good! The riveting Riverton museum starts with a 16-minute film about Pākehā sealer Jack Price and his Māori…

  • Bluff Maritime Museum

    Bluff Maritime Museum

    1.34 MILES

    Salty tales whisper from the portholes, driftwood and barnacle-clung planks displayed at Bluff's small museum by the container port. The best part is…

  • Waipapā Lighthouse

    Waipapā Lighthouse

    24.35 MILES

    Standing on a desolate but beautiful point surrounded by farmland, this 13.4m-high lighthouse was built after the SS Tararua disaster, an 1881 shipwreck…

  • Water Tower

    Water Tower

    14.37 MILES

    Built in 1889, this elegant brick-clad structure resembles a lighthouse more than it does a water tower. Almost 43m high, it was built to supply the city…

  • Queens Park

    Queens Park

    14.5 MILES

    Half-wild, half-tamed Queens Park encompasses a whopping 80 hectares, with various gardens themed from Japanese to native NZ plant life. There are also…

  • St Mary's Basilica

    St Mary's Basilica

    13.77 MILES

    This broad-domed Roman Catholic basilica, open since 1905, is one of Invercargill's most elegant landmarks, and a standout against the low-rise skyline…

View more attractions

Nearby Fiordland & Southland attractions

1. Stirling Point

0.97 MILES

Posing for a photo beside the Stirling Point signpost is a quintessential Bluff experience. Distances to Wellington, London and New York are indicated by…

2. Jimi Rabbitz Gallery

1.12 MILES

With characters that are part cheeky, part creepy, award-winning sculptor Helen Back makes whimsical works that look like they've stepped from the pages…

3. Bluff Maritime Museum

1.34 MILES

Salty tales whisper from the portholes, driftwood and barnacle-clung planks displayed at Bluff's small museum by the container port. The best part is…

4. Oreti Beach

13.64 MILES

Ten kilometres southwest of city centre Invercargill, this 26km sandy beach invites brisk walks and bike rides. Southland racing legend Burt Munro once…

5. St Mary's Basilica

13.77 MILES

This broad-domed Roman Catholic basilica, open since 1905, is one of Invercargill's most elegant landmarks, and a standout against the low-rise skyline…

6. Classic Motorcycle Mecca

13.93 MILES

More than 300 motorcycles spanning over a century are displayed in this shiny-floored showroom, including three-wheelers and sidecar bikes. It's utterly…

7. E Hayes & Sons

14.3 MILES

Hardware shops aren't usually a must-see, but this one holds a piece of motoring history. In among the aisles of bolts, barbecues and brooms in this…

8. Transport World

14.33 MILES

A kingdom of shiny chrome lies beyond the doors of Transport World, touted as the largest private automotive museum on the planet. Across 15,000 sq metres…