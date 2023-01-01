Posing for a photo beside the Stirling Point signpost is a quintessential Bluff experience. Distances to Wellington, London and New York are indicated by the many-branched sign, though the oft-quoted myth that this is the southernmost point of the South Island has no basis in fact. But let's not let such details get in the way of a glorious sea view.

Despite the fact that SH1 terminates at Stirling Point, and the use of 'Cape Reinga to Bluff' as shorthand for the length and breadth of NZ, its true southernmost point is Slope Point in the Catlins (with Stewart Island/Rakiura and remote dots of rock lying even further south).