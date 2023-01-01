E Hayes & Sons

Hardware shops aren't usually a must-see, but this one holds a piece of motoring history. In among the aisles of bolts, barbecues and brooms in this classic art-deco building are more than 100 items of motoring memorabilia, including the actual motorbike on which the late Burt Munro broke the world speed record (as immortalised in the 2005 film The World's Fastest Indian, starring Sir Anthony Hopkins).

There's also a replica of Burt's Indian, which you can be photographed on. Other highlights include a 1910 Buick 8, a Ford Thunderbolt and some shiny Chevys. Admission is free, but you're invited to leave a donation for the local hospice – that is, unless you're just calling by to stock up on nails and turpentine.