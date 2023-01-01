Wallace Arts Centre

Housed in a gorgeous 1879 mansion with views to One Tree Hill and the Manukau Harbour, this arts centre is endowed with contemporary NZ art from an extensive private collection, which is changed every four to six weeks. Have lunch on the veranda at the excellent Homestead Cafe and wander among the magnificent trees in the surrounding park. The art is also very accessible, ranging from a life-size skeletal rugby ruck to a vibrant Ziggy Stardust painted on glass.

Bus 305 or 295 (Lynfield) departs every 15 minutes from Queen St – outside the Civic Theatre – and heads to Hillsborough Rd ($5.50, 40 minutes).