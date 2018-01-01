Welcome to The Terai & Mahabharat Range
For the traveller, this area has a bipolar personality. From west to east, the Terai offers a succession of beautiful and relatively well-managed national parks: Sukla Phanta, Bardia, Chitwan and Koshi Tappu. Meanwhile, the major population centres look like victims of aerial bombardment, with broken, trash-strewn streets, haphazard construction and an omnipresent cloud of dust. The people are as cheery as ever, but mountain villages aside, the cities of the Terai are mainly transit points to the national parks, India or somewhere else.
Top experiences in The Terai & Mahabharat Range
The Terai & Mahabharat Range activities
Delhi to Kathmandu Adventure
If you’re looking to experience the diversity of India and Nepal, this 15-day trip contrasts the colourful culture of India with the pristine serenity of Nepal's Himalayan mountains. From the ghats that line the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi to a 4x4 safari in Chitwan National Park, our expert CEOs will take you through a region of unsurpassed natural beauty and spirituality before revealing to you the rugged Himalayan landscape of Nepal’s magical capital, Kathmandu.
Delhi to Kathmandu on a Shoestring
India and Nepal are less places to see than places to do, and this fast-paced 15-day tour ensures you live every moment to the fullest. With other youthful travellers, you'll sail the Ganges, have the opportunity to take a jeep safari in Chitwan National Park, and breathe deeply in the Himalayas of Nepal. It's a mix of classics like the Taj Majal and backpacker faves like Pushkar wrapped up in a riot of colour. And we do the planning but leave the choice of excursions up to you. Don't explore South Asia – live it.
Annapurna Circuit Trek
On this incredible trekking adventure, spend 13 challenging days traversing rhododendron forests, isolated hamlets, and mountain villages. For six to seven hours a day, follow the trails of this challenging circuit on and around one of the world’s highest mountains while encountering temples, monasteries, and breathtaking landscapes. Led by expert guides and assisted by support staff throughout, you’ll be greeted by locals who offer a fascinating glimpse of traditional rural life and majestic views few ever experience.
Nepal Adventure
From the colours and magic of Kathmandu's markets to the serenity of Himalayan trails, this 10-day adventure offers an intriguing blend of well-paced excursions. The rugged foothills of the Annapurna Range will reward those willing to break a sweat with stunning views of mountain vistas. Experience Nepal from a different perspective as you explore Chitwan National Park on a 4x4 safari. With many included activities and options for more, like a soak in the restorative waters of a natural hot spring, you'll come away with a full and real appreciation of this fascinating land.
Nepal: Himalaya Highlights
Venture into the lively streets of Kathmandu, spend a night at a Buddhist monastery guesthouse, and take in astounding views of the Himalaya in Pokhara: these are just a few of the experiences that await on this 10-day journey through Nepal. From the famous rhinos and Bengal tigers of Chitwan National Park to the ancient temples of the Kathmandu Valley, encounter the essence of the Himalaya.
Explore India & Nepal
Discover northern India’s famed Golden Triangle and get immersed in Nepalese culture on a 17-day journey. Explore the Taj Mahal and encounter the iconic colors of Rajasthan. Spend a night at a Buddhist monastery and meet with one of the brave women from SASANE, a program that trains former victims of trafficking to become paralegals. From epic sights to intimate encounters, every moment packs a big punch.