Shashwat Dham

Burned out on ancient sites? Here's a contemporary take on the temple compound, and it's very impressive. The centrepiece is a Shiva temple that resembles an enormous sandcastle, with every square centimetre intricately carved. In the basement is a religious museum with an interesting visual summary of the top Hindu sites in Nepal, signed in English. A gift shop and a veggie restaurant round out this 5-hectare site. Located on the Mahendra Hwy 23km west of Narayangarh, and unmissable.