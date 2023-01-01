A tiered pagoda basking in Himalayan views, the mountaintop Manakamana Temple dates back to the 17th century, but was heavily damaged by the 2015 earthquake. Despite the scaffolding, pilgrims still come here in droves. Visitors often sacrifice a goat or chicken in a gory pavilion behind the temple – goats even get a discounted one-way ticket up on the cable car! This makes for quite a mess on feast days. But don't worry, there is no tradition of sacrificing foreign tourists.