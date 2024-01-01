Ganesh Temple

Gorkha

LoginSave

This small, white shikhara (an Indian-style temple with a tall corn-cob spire) is dedicated to Ganesh. You'll find it next to a ceremonial tank.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gorkha Durbar

    Gorkha Durbar

    0.45 MILES

    Regarded by many as the crowning glory of Newari architecture, the 16th-century Gorkha Durbar is a fort, palace and temple all in one. Miraculously, the…

  • Views of the Himalayas at dawn from The Thani Mai Temple Viewpoint in Bandipur.

    Thani Mai Temple Viewpoint

    14.18 MILES

    The main reason to climb up to Thani Mai is for the spectacular sunrise views from Gurungche Hill. A clear morning offers some of the most memorable 360…

  • Manakamana Temple

    Manakamana Temple

    7 MILES

    A tiered pagoda basking in Himalayan views, the mountaintop Manakamana Temple dates back to the 17th century, but was heavily damaged by the 2015…

  • Siddha Gufa Cave

    Siddha Gufa Cave

    13.03 MILES

    At 437m deep and 50m high, Siddha Gufa is said to be the largest cave in Nepal. Its cathedral-like interior is full of stalactites and stalagmites, not to…

  • Tundikhel

    Tundikhel

    13.95 MILES

    In centuries past, traders would gather on this man-made plateau to haggle for goods from India and Tibet before starting the long trek to Lhasa or the…

  • Gorkha Museum

    Gorkha Museum

    0.08 MILES

    Housed inside the grand Tallo Durbar, a Newari-style palace built in 1835, this museum's collection is outshone by the building itself, which has a…

  • Bindebasini Temple

    Bindebasini Temple

    13.91 MILES

    At the northeast end of the bazaar (which is the main shopping strip) this ornate, two-tiered temple is dedicated to Durga. Its ancient walls are covered…

  • Khadga Devi Temple

    Khadga Devi Temple

    13.86 MILES

    A wide flight of stone steps leads up the hillside to this barn-like temple, which enshrines the sword of Mukunda Sen, the 16th-century king of Palpa …

View more attractions

Nearby Gorkha attractions

1. Vishnu Temple

0.01 MILES

This two-tiered temple dedicated to Vishnu lies just north of the bus stand.

2. Mahadev Temple

0.02 MILES

This squat white temple has an interesting statue of a bull. This is Nandi, the steed of Shiva, who guards Kailashagiri, Shiva's abode atop Mt Kailash in…

3. Bhimsen Temple

0.08 MILES

Located in a small square, this miniature pagoda temple is dedicated to Bhimsen, the Newari god of Commerce. If you throw a coin inside, he will…

4. Gorkha Museum

0.08 MILES

Housed inside the grand Tallo Durbar, a Newari-style palace built in 1835, this museum's collection is outshone by the building itself, which has a…

5. Gorkha Durbar

0.45 MILES

Regarded by many as the crowning glory of Newari architecture, the 16th-century Gorkha Durbar is a fort, palace and temple all in one. Miraculously, the…

6. Manakamana Temple

7 MILES

A tiered pagoda basking in Himalayan views, the mountaintop Manakamana Temple dates back to the 17th century, but was heavily damaged by the 2015…

7. Siddha Gufa Cave

13.03 MILES

At 437m deep and 50m high, Siddha Gufa is said to be the largest cave in Nepal. Its cathedral-like interior is full of stalactites and stalagmites, not to…

8. Khadga Devi Temple

13.86 MILES

A wide flight of stone steps leads up the hillside to this barn-like temple, which enshrines the sword of Mukunda Sen, the 16th-century king of Palpa …