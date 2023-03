Housed inside the grand Tallo Durbar, a Newari-style palace built in 1835, this museum's collection is outshone by the building itself, which has a beautiful internal courtyard with carved windows and doors. While the collection is limited, it's a pleasure to wander the old hallways lined with arts and crafts and historical items, and to stroll the 3.5 hectares of garden. This is the natural first stop after the nearby tourist office.