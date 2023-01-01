An offbeat choice, a visit to Silkworm Farm takes you through the fascinating process of how silk is produced. The farm comprises orchards of mulberry plants, which are grown for worm food – the worms themselves are reared indoors, usually from August to December and March to May. But you can visit any time, with someone on hand to explain the process using jars of preserved displays.

Getting here involves a trek. Leave town, turning left at Heritage Guest House, follow the slate path all the way to the paved road, then downhill 2.5km. The farm is signed on the left, 50m past where the road turns to dirt.